Massive hole on Lake County road confirmed as sinkhole, officials say

A large hole found on a Lake County road last week has been confirmed as a sinkhole, county officials said Thursday.

Lake County officials said Thursday that Tierra, Inc., a geotechnical engineering firm it hired, determined that the depression discovered on Empire Church Road is a sinkhole.

Tierra’s report also noted that the area around the road has a "moderate to high potential" for sinkhole development, Lake County said in a news release.

"This has understandably been a frustrating situation for nearby residents," said Leslie Campione, chairman of the Lake County Board of Commissioners, in a statement. "Our priority from day one has been safety. Now that we have confirmation of the cause, we are focused on moving forward with a permanent repair solution as quickly and responsibly as possible."

The backstory:

The hole, which measured about 90 feet wide and 50 feet deep, was discovered on Empire Church Road in the Groveland area on Feb. 2. At the time, officials referred to the hole as a "significant roadway depression."

The road is completely closed between Edgehill Drive and Bear Lake Road.

Empire Church Road is a busy roadway that approximately 1,400 cars traveled each day, officials said last week.

The closure has disrupted nearby residents, who have been directed to use Mascotte Empire Road as a detour in the meantime.

A 90-foot wide hole collapsed a Groveland road. Source: SKYFOX

Plan to rebuild road

Lake County officials said Thursday that engineers have developed a recommended plan to stabilize the area and rebuild the road.

Officials said the county is seeking quotes from vendors to complete the repairs.

Crews will continue to monitor the area to ensure safety while repairs move forward, officials said.