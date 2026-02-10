'We’re just devastated': Florida family of 4 found dead in Marion County home; carbon monoxide suspected

The Brief A mother, father and their two children were found dead during a welfare check Saturday night. Authorities said conditions at the scene point to possible carbon monoxide poisoning. The deaths remain under investigation as officials urge the use of CO detectors.



A retired U.S. Coast Guard veteran was among four people found dead inside a Marion County home in what authorities believe was a carbon monoxide poisoning incident.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies conducted a welfare check Saturday night at a home on Banyan Track Way after a pastor reported concerns about the family, who were active members of a local church.

Inside, deputies found 33-year-old Johan Sanchez; his wife, Rebecca Santos, 37; and their two children, 15-year-old Michael Melendez and 2-year-old Samuel Sanchez, dead.

Investigators said the circumstances at the scene and the condition of the bodies led them to suspect carbon monoxide poisoning. The deaths remain under investigation.

Family members said Sanchez’s father had recently flown from the Dominican Republic to visit relatives in Boston, and the family had planned to travel to Florida to see Sanchez and his family before learning of the deaths.

Jackie Soto, Sanchez’s mother, said she spoke with her son by phone the night before he died. She said the conversation was brief and routine and that he was baking a cake at the time. "I don’t believe it. This is my baby," Soto said.

Sanchez’s brother, Sendy Sanchez, said Johan and Santos met through their church in Massachusetts and moved to Florida about a year ago. He described his brother as devoted to his family, faith and public service.

Johan Sanchez, 33; his wife, Rebecca Santos, 37; and their two children, 15-year-old Michael Melendez and 2-year-old Samuel Sanchez are believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. [Credit: Sanchez family]

"Nobody’s expecting this type of tragedy," he said. "We’re just devastated."

The family said they have received limited information so far about how the incident occurred. They also said the U.S. Coast Guard is assisting with funeral expenses for Johan Sanchez but not for his wife or children, leaving relatives to manage additional financial burdens amid their grief.

Marion County Fire Marshal Ken McCann warned that carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly, particularly when people are asleep. He said fireplaces, gas stoves and improperly used generators can cause dangerous buildups inside homes.

McCann urged residents to ensure carbon monoxide detectors are installed and working properly, to replace batteries regularly and to replace the units every eight to 10 years. He said anyone who hears an alarm should immediately go outside and contact emergency services.