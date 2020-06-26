Tracking coronavirus: Florida sees second day of 5,000+ cases; Disney still plans to reopen
ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.
6:00 a.m. -- As the coronavirus resurges in hotspots across the United States, health officials are doing everything they can to safeguard Americans who are most at risk of the disease.
5:30 a.m. -- With thousands of additional COVID-19 cases being added each day in Florida, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called Thursday for a statewide requirement that people wear masks in public places. Details HERE.
5:00 a.m. -- Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases and calls to postpone the reopening, a Walt Disney World spokesperson confirms to FOX 35 News that the parks will reopen in July as scheduled.
4:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 114,018 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,327 deaths. That is an increase of 5,004 cases and 46 deaths since Wednesday morning.
