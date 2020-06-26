Free mask giveaway in Orange County on Saturday

article

Residents in Orange County in need of face coverings can pick up some free ones on Saturday.

District 3 Commissioner Mayra Uribe is inviting residents and businesses to Eastland Baptist Church, located on Lake Underhill Road, to pick up free face masks on Saturday.

The mask giveaway will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m., or until supplies last.

Registration is not required.

All businesses in need of face masks are asked to bring business cards or other documentation to verify your business status.