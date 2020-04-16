Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 22,500; Trump is discuss plans to reopen the economy

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 22,519 cases of coronavirus in the state as the death toll rises to 614.

6:00 a.m. -- Many people got a surprise in their stimulus checks, finding out they were handed less than the government said they should expect. Read more HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is partnering with Orange County Government and the City of Orlando to offer free, mobile coronavirus testing sites throughout the county, but you will have to make an appointment prior to showing up. Locations and dates HERE.

