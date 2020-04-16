Brevard County modifies order governing lodging at hotels, rentals during COVID-19 pandemic

article

In response to the safer-at-home executive order issued by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Brevard County's policy group adopted on April 2 an order limiting tourism and leisure visits to the county.

The order covers hotels, motels, camp sites, and other short-term rentals. The Brevard County Commission asked the policy group to amend the order to provide for a self-certification process where travelers verify purposes of their stay. An amendment also provides for added privacy protection for victims of domestic violence who are seeking shelter at a safe location.

Now, business travelers will be required to provide a letter from their employer, indicating their stay is work-related or a doctor's note, justifying the need for a person to shelter in place. Alternatively, travlers may sign a self-certification form at check-in.

"Eligible purposes for lodging or renting have been specifically detailed," said Don Walker, spokesman for the county.

Those eligible include:

Victims of domestic violance

Persons sheltering out of medical necessity, including caring for others

Persons who must vacate homes due to fire, natural disaster or construction

Persons who are already shelftering in the county

Persons who are healthcare providers who have been sheltering as of April 1

These provisions will remain in effect until April 30, or until the governor's executive order expires, Walker added.

Lodging facilities will be required to provide documenation upon request. Any violations could result in a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

As of Thursday morning, Brevard County had 187 positive cases of COVID-19 and the total number of deaths remains at six. The county is reporting 12 hospitalizations.

