Orange County announces appointment only mobile COVID-19 testing sites

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is partnering with Orange County Government and the City of Orlando to offer free, mobile coronavirus testing sites throughout the county, but you will have to make an appointment prior to showing up.

Starting this Monday, April 20, Orange County residents will get free coronavirus testing at the site, which are open on weekdays only.

"No symptom criteria for testing, however, appointments are required and individuals must be 18 years and older. Testing activities will sustain as long as supplies last," the Florida Department of Health said.

Results are expected in 3 to 5 days.

Residents can secure an appointment for testing by calling the DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center at 407-723-5004. The Call Center is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Individuals can walk to the drive-through testing sites; however, they must have an official appointment provided by the Call Center.

Dates and Locations:

