Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases jump to 2,484; 29 deaths reported

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Senate late Wednesday passed an unparalleled $2.2 trillion economic rescue package steering aid to businesses, workers and health care systems engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Coronavirus testing continues at the Orange County Convention Center. On Wednesday, 247 people were tested at the site, 81 were turned away because they did not meet the requirements to be tested.

8:00 a.m. -- As of 8:00 a.m., Florida coronavirus cases are up to 1,977. There are 23 deaths reported. Across the U.S., there are more than 69,000 cases and over 1,000 deaths. Read more HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- The number of Americans filing for unemployment surged to 3.28 million last week, shattering a decades-old record in jobless claims as the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses around the country to shutter their doors. Read more HERE.

11:30 a.m. -- In an update on Thursday, the Florida Department of Health says there are now 2,355 cases of coronavirus in Florida, up nearly 400 from Wednesday night. The death toll has risen to 28. Get details HERE.

12 p.m. -- The City of New Smyrna Beach said that they are closing all public boat ramps until Tuesday, April 14. Read more HERE.

Advertisement

2 p.m. -- Seminole County hold a news conference on Thursday afternoon, where they acknowledged that the cases are rising but that a stay-at-home mandate or curfew is not necessary at this time. Read more HERE.

3 p.m. -- The City of Satellite Beach announced on Thursday that they will close all public beach accesses between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting on Friday. This will last through Sunday, March 29. Read more HERE.

4 p.m. -- Beaches in Brevard County will close during the day this weekend as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida. Read more HERE.

4 p.m. -- Orange County officials confirmed during a news conference on Thursday afternoon that the first child in the county has tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is just nine-years-old. Read more HERE.

6 p.m. -- In an update on Thursday evening, the Florida Department of Health says there are now 2,484 cases of coronavirus in Florida, up over 500 from Wednesday night. The death toll has risen to 29.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus updates.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live