Seminole County says 'stay-at-home' mandate not necessary at this time

Seminole County officials announced on Thursday that they are not issuing a 'stay-at-home' mandate or curfew for residents at this time.

They said that positive coronavirus cases continue to rise in Seminole County but this is correlated with increases in testing.

They added that they will continue to monitor conditions in the county and will issue mandates if they are needed.

They still are advising that Seminole County residents stay home as much as possible and go out only for essential needs in an effort to avoid spreading the virus.

Orange and Osceola County have both issued "stay-at-home" mandates for residents, which will begin on Thursday night at 11 p.m.

Non-essential businesses must close. All activities that are not essential must also cease. For example, places like country clubs, museums, arcades, movie theaters, playgrounds, pools, waterparks, concert and music halls, and bowling alleys must close.

Essential errands will still be permitted, such as visiting a health or veterinary care professional, obtaining medical supplies or medication, taking your pets out for a walk, exercising outside, and obtaining food, grocery items or other household consumer products.

