Satellite Beach closing beach access as coronavirus cases continue to rise

The City of Satellite Beach announced on Thursday that they will close all public beach accesses between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting on Friday. This will last through Sunday, March 29.

They said that the city is closing this weekend to ensure compliance with the Governor's executive order.

Efforts to the beaches via the dunes is also prohibited.

Brevard County beaches will also close their beaches between these hours this weekend.

Flagler County closed its beaches earlier this week. Volusia County beaches remain open but several access ramps are closed.

