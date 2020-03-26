Public boat ramps at New Smyrna Beach to close in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus

article

The City of New Smyrna Beach said that they are closing all public boat ramps until Tuesday, April 14.

They said that they made this decision to slow the community spread of coronavirus.

Exemptions will reportedly be made for boating activities like commercial fishing, charter companies, and boat dealership sales and service at the North Causeway Boat Ramp-Eastside only.

So, the following boat ramps will be affected:

Swoope Boat Ramp, 2455 Boat Ramp Dr.

North Causeway Boat Ramp-Eastside

North Causeway Boat Ramp-Westside

Vehicles and tow trailers parked at these ramps will still have to pay regular fees or possess a current annual pass, the City said.

