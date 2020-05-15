Tracking coronavirus: Cases top 44,100; gyms to reopen Monday as part of 'full Phase 1'

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:15 a.m. -- According to state health officials, Florida has 43,210 cases of coronavirus and 1,875 deaths.

5 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make an announcement about the reopening of gyms in Florida. Details HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- A section of Interstate 4 through downtown Orlando will be closed through next Monday morning as part of a plan to speed up road construction projects during the coronavirus pandemic. More HERE.

8 a.m. -- CVS is opening 10 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in the Sunshine State on Friday with three of them in Central Florida. Locations, how to pre-register HERE.

8:45 a.m. -- The Democratic-controlled House is pressing ahead Friday with votes on another massive rescue bill that would pump almost $1 trillion to state and local governments, renew $1,200 cash payments for individuals, and extend a $600 weekly supplemental federal unemployment benefit.

10:30 a.m. -- U.S. retail sales tumbled 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened stores across the country and weighed down a sinking economy.

1 p.m. -- Floridians can get back to the gym and fitness centers starting Monday as part of a "full Phase 1," Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Friday. Details HERE.

Also, President Trump held a news briefing at the White House to discuss steps being made toward a vaccine.

2 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that theme parks can begin submitting their reopening plans to the state for consideration as Florida begins reopening.

Also, Volusia County leaders held a COVID-19 update.

3 p.m. -- Osceola County leaders gave an update on the county's response to COVID-19 and reopening.

4 p.m. -- Orange County leaders gave an update on the county's response to COVID-19.

4:45 p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health said more than 21,800 test results were reported to the Department of Health on Thursday. On Friday, as of 11 a.m., health officials said there are 928 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state. They said 902 of the cases are Florida residents and 26 are non-Florida residents. Forty-two deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported. The number of cases reported in the state now jumps to 44,138 with 1,917 deaths related to the virus. MORE DETAILS.

