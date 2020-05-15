When can Florida theme parks reopen? This is what the governor says they need to do

article

Governor Ron DeSantis said Friday that theme parks can begin submitting their reopening plans to the state for consideration as Florida begins reopening.

The governor made the announcement from Jacksonville where he also said that gyms will be allowed to open back up for business starting Monday, May 18.

Theme parks, like Disney World and Universal Studios, need to submit the date that they believe they can operate safely for guests and employees.

DeSantis said, “They have to provide how they are going to do it, how they’re going to accommodate the guests, how they’re going to protect the staff and then they need to have an endorsement from the local official in their locality."

Florida theme parks have been shut down for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Thursday, Universal CityWalk was the first major Orlando attraction to reopen.

Disney Springs will reopen on May 20. If you plan on visiting, you can find guidelines HERE.