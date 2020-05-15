I-4 in downtown Orlando reduced to one lane for the next few days

A section of Interstate 4 through downtown Orlando will be closed through next Monday morning as part of a plan to speed up road construction projects during the coronavirus pandemic.

Drivers experienced backups on Friday morning as the interstate was reduced to just one lane.

This is part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to complete as many road construction projects as possible while people are largely still working from home during the virus outbreak.

The closure is part of the I-4 Ultimate construction project, which is adding toll lanes to 21 miles of the interstate from north of State Road 434 in Seminole County, through Orlando and to west of Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)

Advertisement

“Taking advantage of the unique opportunity and less crowded roadways will allow key improvements on the I-4 Ultimate project to open in an expedited manner,” the Florida Department of Transportation said in a statement.

Alternate routes:

If leaving from Lake Mary or Winter Park area, take the Lee Road exit to Orange Blossom Trail or John Young Parkway or take the 417 or 429 southbound

I-4 is the area’s most congested road, carrying some 200,000 vehicles daily before the pandemic. Now that more people are staying home, traffic has lessened significantly.

The agency is urging drivers to avoid I-4 westbound until all lanes reopen on Monday.