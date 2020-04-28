Tracking coronavirus: Cases in Florida top 32,100; testing site to open in Apopka

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 32,138 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 1.088.

5:15 a.m. -- New health warning: Doctors say the coronavirus is causing sudden strokes in adults in their 30s and 40s. Read more HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- A mobile testing site at Apopka High School opens Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m. Health officials will test those with or without symptoms.

