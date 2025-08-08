The Brief Angel Humberto Cardenas, 62, is facing an attempted first-degree premeditated homicide charge. The charge relates to an incident in July where he allegedly attacked his wife with half of a pair of scissors before then turning them on himself. Cardenas currently remains in the Brevard County Jail, where he is being held with no bond.



A Florida man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly attacked his wife with half of a pair of scissors, stabbing her in the face and neck, before then turning the scissors on himself.

What happened?

What we know:

The Palm Bay Police Department received a call around 4:56 a.m. on July 31 that a woman had walked into the Palm Bay Hospital with several stab wounds on her face and neck.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they met with the woman, Jyasmin Collado-Cardenas. Jyasmin Collado-Cardenas said she and her husband have been sleeping in separate rooms in the apartment lately, partly due to a recent investigation involving the alleged molestation of their daughter.

She said she was asleep in her bed in the apartment when her husband, 62-year-old Angel Humberto Cardenas, attacked her. She said she awoke to her husband on top of her, holding her down while stabbing her in the neck and face with half of a pair of scissors. She said her husband also bit her right forearm, breaking off a piece of the skin.

Jyasmin Collado-Cardenas said she then was able to escape and drove to the hospital. She was treated for several injuries, including a deep stab wound to her neck, her left earlobe and several lacerations to her face.

Officers said they then responded to the apartment, where they found Angel Humberto Cardenas unresponsive with several wounds in his neck inflicted by half of the pair of scissors. He was taken to the hospital.

Jyasmin Collado-Cardenas told investigators that she never stabbed her husband with the scissors to her knowledge, and that he did not have any wounds on his neck when she ran from the home. Officials then Baker Acted Angel Humberto Cardenas due to the injuries to his neck being self-inflicted.

Angel Humberto Cardenas was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Both Jyasmin Collado-Cardenas and Angel Humberto Cardenas are expected to recover from their physical injuries.

What's next:

Angel Humberto Cardenas currently remains in the Brevard County Jail, where he is being held with no bond. He is facing an attempted first-degree premeditated homicide charge.