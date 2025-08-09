Crews work large fire at Orlando apartment, officials say

The Brief Officials responded to the fire just after 6:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Cason Cove Drive. Fire officials have not said what caused to the fire.



Officials with the Oralando Fire Department responded to a large fire at an apartment complex on Saturday, according to officials.

The fire happened just after 6:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Cason Cove Drive. Officials later said the fire was knocked down.

Fire officials have not yet said if there were any injuries in the fire.

The American Red Cross later confirmed with FOX 35 that disaster volunteers will be sent to the area to provide assistance to residents as needed.

It is not yet known what led to the fire.