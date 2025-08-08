Giovanni Pelletier, teen missing for 8 days, never came to Brevard County: Sheriff Ivey

The Brief Giovanni Pelletier, 18, has now been missing for eight days. The North Carolina teen was last seen on Aug. 1 when he allegedly went to visit relatives in Brevard County. Sheriff Wayne Ivey says that nothing from the investigation so far indicates that Pelletier came to Brevard County. If you have any information, contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 639-2101.



Giovanni Pelletier, 18, has now been missing for eight days, and his family is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey held a press conference on Friday morning to provide updates, saying that nothing from the investigation so far indicates that Pelletier ever came to Brevard County.

Latest updates in the case

What we know:

Ivey said he's received a lot of questions about the the Brevard County Sheriff Office's (BCSO) involvement in the investigation of Pelletier's disappearance. He clarified that the BCSO is not the lead agency in the investigation — the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is. The only connection the case has to Brevard County is that the three men Pelletier allegedly went to meet with are from the area, he said.

Ivey said there is no indication or evidence that Pelletier ever came to Brevard County. In fact, he said evidence indicates the opposite.

Ivey said the BCSO did interview the three men Pelletier was allegedly going to meet at the request of the CCSO. He said the agency also checked on a car at a salvage yard that was thought to possibly be part of the investigation, but the car turned out to not be part of the investigation and had no connection to Pelletier.

Ivey also clarified that there is no area for them to search in Brevard County, and that, as far as he knows, there have been no sightings in CCSO's search so far.

"If we had even the slightest indication that said he was out here, we would be out there searching," he said. "However, we do stand by to assist Charlotte County if needed."

Teen goes missing in Florida

The backstory:

Pelletier was on vacation in Englewood with family from North Carolina when he left around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 1, to go visit relatives in Brevard County.

He got into a white Chevy Malibu with a cousin from his biological father’s side of the family, along with two of the cousin's friends, but according to relatives, Pelletier had never met the men in person. He had only spoken to one cousin on the phone before.

Roughly 25 minutes into the trip, Pelletier sent a chilling message to his mother: "Help me." He also messaged other family members with similar pleas. That was the last time anyone heard from him.

According to the CCSO, the cousin and his friends told deputies Pelletier began to act erratically and got out of the car near Interstate 75 and State Road 70 in Manatee County. His backpack and phone were found on the side of the road later that day.

The white Chevy Malibu was seized by the BCSO.

Family members of Pelletier, from North Carolina, began searching off Hammock Road in Mims after reportedly receiving an anonymous tip.

On Monday morning, around 20 people joined the search effort, using ATVs, drones and conducting a ground search on foot.

Photos of Giovonni Pelletier (Credit: Family handout)

Ongoing search and call for video

What you can do:

The nonprofit "We Are The Essentials," comprised of retired law enforcement officers and private investigators, has been helping coordinate search efforts alongside Pelletier’s family. They’re urging anyone who was driving on I-75 in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 to check their dashcam footage for the white Malibu or someone walking on or near the interstate.

Pelletier’s mom says the story doesn’t make sense, and that her son wouldn’t walk away unless he was in danger.

If you have any information, contact the CCSO at (941) 639-2101.