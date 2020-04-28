Some waiting on Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will need to reapply, Florida DEO says

article

Some Florida residents waiting to receive Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will need to reapply, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced on Tuesday.

Under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program, many individuals who would not typically receive unemployment benefits can. For example, this includes those who are self-employed, contract employees, or gig workers who were impacted by COVID-19. However, the Florida DEO says that if you are one of these individuals who applied for unemployment assistance on or before April 4th, 2020, you must apply again.

In a flow chart provided by the Florida DEO, it explains those who need to reapply should do so at FlordaJobs.Org. After doing so, you will wait until you are notified by the Florida DEO to complete additional questions in CONNECT for the program. Those who applied after April 5th, 2020 do not have to reapply but will also have to answer these additional questions.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program will include up to $275 per week for up to 39 weeks plus an additional $600 per week of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which is available until July 31, 2020.

On Monday night, the DEO website showed more than 200,000 processed claims, or 40 percent, were ineligible for benefits. However, the Florida DEO says that many of the individuals that were deemed ineligible this weekend may be eligible for federal benefits. under the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program.

The same website showed that DEO has verified 824,412 unique claims and paid 392,051 claimants a total of more than $523 million. That is a reported increase of almost 600 percent over the prior week.

