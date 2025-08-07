2 Florida women felt left behind by Southwest: 'They forgot about you'

The Brief Two blind women feel Southwest Airlines left them behind and failed to communicate changes to their flight, which was delayed by several hours. Friends Sherri and Camille were traveling from New Orleans to Orlando. "There needs to be some improvement in how they communicate with their passengers, especially those that have disabilities"



Two Florida women – both blind – were recently the only two people on their flight from New Orleans back to Orlando.

While a unique experience, both women are frustrated with Southwest Airlines and believe the airline needs to re-evaluate how it handles people with disabilities.

What we know:

Southwest Flight 2637 was scheduled to fly from New Orleans to Orlando on July 14. However, the flight was delayed by nearly five hours.

Friends Sherri Brun and Camille Tate were at the airport and waiting by the gate, checking the airline's app for updates. When they finally boarded their flight hours later, they were the only two onboard.

"You’re the only two people on this flight because they forgot about you," Sherri Bun said the two were told.

What they're saying:

"We apologize for the inconvenience. Southwest is always looking for ways to improve our Customers’ travel experiences, and we’re active in the airline industry in sharing best practices about how to best accommodate Passengers with disabilities," Southwest Airlines said in a statement.

A spokesperson said in a statement to FOX 35 that while the flight was delayed, nearly all of the passengers on their original flight were re-booked on another Southwest flight to Orlando that left a bit earlier from a nearby gate.

Both Sherri and Camille were not re-booked on that flight. Both Sherri and Camille said they had no idea another flight was even an option.

"Nobody at B6 told us anything. Nobody came to get us at B4. The time passed," said Sherri.

"That airplane took off, and our boarding pass had not been swiped," said Camille.

How that happened remains unclear to both women. But, they contacted FOX 35 Orlando to share their story and to raise awareness.

"The way they help their customers that require additional assistance needs to change. There needs to be follow through," said Sherri.

"There needs to be some improvement in how they communicate with their passengers especially those that have disabilities." said Camille.

Southwest offered both women a $100 voucher as compensation for the delay. But, because they completed the flight, they're not eligible for a full refund.

Read Southwest's full response

The Customers were scheduled on Flight 2637. Although it ran almost five hours late that day, it remained their same flight number throughout.

We issued the $100 vouchers as compensation for the delayed travel, but a refund is not available if a Customer actually completes the flight.

It appears the confusion about a plane coming back to get them might be because many of the Customers on that flight were accommodated on another MCO-bound flight that left a little earlier from a nearby gate. These two Customers were not re-booked on that flight, so their assigned gate never changed. Our records show they flew to MCO on the airplane that had been parked at their original gate.

As far as accessibility policies, all of our information is found on the Disability-Related Accommodations section of the Help Center. For Customers who are blind, escort and navigation assistance is available from the airport curb to and from gates and between gates for connecting flights.

To receive assistance, Customers must identify themselves and the type of assistance they require to a Southwest Employee when they arrive at the airport, at any connection points, and when they land at their destination. In the event of a gate change, our Employees are responsible for ensuring all Customers who need assistance reach the new gate.

