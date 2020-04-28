New COVID-19 testing sites open in Orange County

article

New testing sites are the latest efforts to get more access to people in hot spots throughout Orange County.

Drive-thru testing is once again available this week targeting those areas. Testing is available to people with or without symptoms. Each day of the week will have a different location.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020 – Apopka High School555 Martin Street, Apopka, FL 32712

Wednesday, April 29, 2020 – Camping World Stadium,1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805

Thursday, April 30, 2020 – Barnett Park,4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Friday, May 1, 2020 - Jay Blanchard Park,2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando, FL 32817

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. free of charge. You must call 407-723-5004 to make an appointment.

Two other new testing sites will be open this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at South Orange Youth Park and Ventura Elementary School. Testing is free. To book appointments at the South Orange site, go to www.ocfl.net/SouthOrange. To book at the Ventura Elementary site, visit www.ocfl.net/VenturaElementary .

UCF is also expanding testing to Lake Nona on Wednesday and will be open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays. The drive-thru location will be in the parking lot behind the UCF Lake Nona Cancer Center. It will require an appointment and a doctor’s note to get tested.

