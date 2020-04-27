Coronavirus can cause strokes in young adults, doctors say

Doctors say the coronavirus is causing sudden strokes in adults in their 30s and 40s.

There is evidence showing that a COVID-19 infection can cause the blood to clot in unusual ways, which could cause a stroke. Across the country, doctors are seeing people in their 30s and 40s with coronavirus are having strokes. Doctors say there have been cases in Central Florida too.

"It seems to be affecting younger patients in the vessels of their brain, lungs or heart," said Dr. Rajesh Shah of Florida Hospital. "We do see it, we have seen it, but there are no great explanations as to why it seems to be affecting the younger age group."

Researchers across the country are trying to learn more about this novelty virus while people are getting infected.

"I think that despite even the immense amount of technology and the brainpower our country has, we are still learning about a virus how it’s affecting the body, the vessels of the heart," said Dr. Shah.

Dr. Shah advises people to listen to their bodies, know the symptoms, and go to the emergency room if you need to. Symptoms of a stroke include weakness, difficulty speaking, dizziness, and numbness.

"When you’re young you generally believe that you’re invincible and a routine infection you can ride it out," Dr. Shah said. "The truth of the matter is that young people will do OK with the COVID infection, but some people do not do well, not everyone will."