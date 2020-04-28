Still waiting on your stimulus check? Here's when the next round of payments will go out

article

While more than 88 mllion Americans have received their stimulus checks already, millions of others are still anxiously waiting for theirs.

The good news is that another round of direct deposits are expected this week.

As part of President Trump’s $2 million CARES Act to stimulate the economy, the IRS sent $1,200 payments to those with adjusted gross income below $75,000 and $2,400 to married couples filing taxes jointly who earn under $150,000.

But there have been problems along the way.

Many people reported that their stimulus check was deposited into the wrong bank account. Others said that deceased people were receiving money!

“Will they want the $1,200 back?” a widow whose husband died last year asked on Twitter after she received the full $2,400 payment for married couples.

The Internal Revenue Service recently made an update to its "Get My Payment" tool to help Americans track their coronavirus-prompted stimulus payments. The enhancements, which started last week and continued through the weekend, adjusted several items related to the online tool, which debuted on April 15.

Even with the updates, American may still get a notification that says “Payment Status Not Available.”

The IRS says that if you have not received your payment, be sure to check the "Get My Payment" online tool again as payment statuses are updated frequently.

According to the Washington Post, here is an estimate of when more payments will be delivered:

— Social Security, survivor and disability non-filers: Direct deposits are expected by April 29, according to a Treasury spokeswoman.

— SSI non-filers: Should see payments in early May.

— Veterans benefit recipients: Payment should be received by early May, a Treasury spokeswoman said.

On Monday, the IRS tweeted if you receive VA benefits, have a child but don't normally file taxes, you should register by May 5 using the IRS non-filers tool to get an extra $500 in your economic impact payment.

