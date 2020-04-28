Governor Ron DeSantis, President Trump to meet at the White House on Tuesday

article

FOX 35 News has learned that Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

There is no official word on what the two will discuss, but it's likely they'll talk about plans to reopen the state of Florida. A 'stay-at-home' order is currently in place until April 30.

In the last update, the Florida Department of Health reported that there are more than 32,000 cases of coronavirus in the state as testing is ramped up. State leaders painted an optimistic picture on Monday of the progress that has been made in the fight against COVID-19.

“The curve, every day, has been going down,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

“As you look about going forward, I think folks should clearly see a light at the end of the tunnel for the State of Florida. Now, it’s not going to be something that a switch is going to be flipped, it’s going to be slow and steady wins the race. It’s going to be methodical, very data-driven,” DeSantis said.

The White House meeting is scheduled to happen at 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. We'll update you on what happens in that meeting.

