Suspicious package in Orange County neighborhood tied to viral video, officials say

The Brief A suspicious package led to a major hazmat response in the South Chase neighborhood on Thursday. Residents suspect the delivery is tied to online doxxing following a viral video. The package was deemed safe, but deputies say the investigation is ongoing.



A hazmat investigation that locked down a South Chase neighborhood for hours on Thursday may be connected to a viral social media video, according to residents.

What we know:

A suspicious package prompted a large law enforcement response Thursday in the South Chase neighborhood of Orange County.

Deputies, firefighters, forensics teams and K-9 units were dispatched to Abberton Court, near State Road 417 and Florida’s Turnpike, after a package was reported around midday. The area remained shut down for more than four hours.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed the package was non-hazardous. It had been delivered to a home in the neighborhood.

The backstory:

Tensions may have been building online before the incident. Residents reported that a controversial video recently went viral and may have led to the doxxing of a woman who lives at the home where the package was delivered. She said her personal information — including her address and phone number — had been leaked online following the video’s release.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed who sent the package or its intended purpose. It remains unclear whether the delivery was related to a viral social media video, despite neighbors’ suspicions. Investigators have not said whether they’ve identified any suspects or whether charges are likely.

The exact contents of the package have not been disclosed, and the sheriff’s office has not elaborated on why the response included hazmat teams.