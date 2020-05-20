Tracking Coronavirus: 500+ new cases announced as the statewide death toll nears 2,100

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- After shutting down in March due to the coronavirus, Disney Springs reopens to the public on Wednesday -- under certain safety requirements. What you need to know HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, there are 46,944 cases of coronavirus in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health. There are 2,052 deaths reported.

6:00 a.m. -- Vice President Mike Pence will be in Orlando to deliver PPE to a nursing home. He'll also participate in a roundtable discussion with local tourism leaders. Details HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- The summer months are fast approaching and that normally means a time to hit the local swim club and enjoy a day by the pool. However the coronavirus pandemic has many questioning whether it is safe to be around the water for fear of contracting the virus. The good news, is it is unlikely that you could get COVID-19 from the physical pool water, as long as health standards are being practiced.

6:45 a.m. -- A mysterious illness with possible ties to the coronavirus is now affecting children in Florida. Two cases have been reported in South Florida, the first confirmed in the state. Details HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- Disney Springs has officially reopened with limitations and new safety protocols in place. Photos and videos of the reopening can be seen HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The latest from the Florida Department show that there have been 47,471 of coronavirus cases statewide, resulting in 2,096 deaths. That is an additional 527 cases and 44 deaths since Tuesday morning.

11:25 a.m. -- Vice President Mike Pence lands in Orlando.

12:15 p.m. -- Vice President Mike Pence visits an Orlando nursing home to deliver personal protective equipment (PPE).

