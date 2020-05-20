Disney Springs reopens today: Here are 6 things to know before you arrive

Disney Springs will welcome back visitors on Wednesday after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Forty-four outlets will be in operation for the first time since mid-March as part of the phased reopening. Disney Springs said more restaurants and stores will reopen on May 27.

Retail shops that will open for business Wednesday include Pandora Jewelry, Anthropologie, Chapel Hats, Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers, Free People, Edward Beiner eyewear, Uniqlo, and Happy Hound.

As far as restaurants, visitors can once again grab a bite at eateries like Planet Hollywood, Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza, Boathouse, 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck, Chicken Guy, and Earl of Sandwich.

You can find a complete list of outlets that are opening on Wednesday HERE.

To keep guests, cast members, and third-party vendors safe, Disney Springs has new rules that will be enforced before visitors can step into the entertainment complex.

“We’re implementing new safety measures to ensure that our guests can enjoy Disney Springs, and we’ve got an incredible group of cast members here, circulating throughout the property to assist them in this way,” Matt Simon, vice president of Disney Springs, said.

Here are 6 key things to know before arriving at Disney Springs:

Temperature screenings prior to entry

Anyone displaying a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be directed to an additional location for rescreening and assistance; those who again measure 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed entry, nor will those in their party.

Face coverings required for Guests ages 3 and up

Face masks are required for guests 3 and older, cast members, and third-party operating-participant employees. Masks must be worn at all times, except while eating.

Limited parking and reduced entrances

Guests will be directed to self-park in the Orange and Lime Garages. All surface lots will be closed.

Physical distancing practices including physically-distanced queues and physical barriers

To maintain appropriate physical distancing throughout Disney Springs during this initial phase, ground markings are in place when queuing is necessary. Physical barriers will be in select places where it’s difficult to maintain physical distancing.

Temporary operation modifications

Disney Springs will limit the number of guests visiting the property, as well as within each location. Hours will be reduced at select locations and no scheduled entertainment offerings or high-touch interactive areas will be open.

An increased focus on disinfecting and sanitation

Additional hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers can be located in key areas throughout Disney Springs.

While enhanced safety measures are being taken at Disney Springs, “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” Disney said Monday.

“COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable,” the warning said. “By visiting Disney Springs you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

Disney Springs will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Theme parks remain closed until further notice.

