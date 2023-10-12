Possible tornado causes significant damage in Palm Coast, Florida: See photos, videos

A possible tornado caused significant damage in the B-section of Palm Coast early Thursday morning, according to the Flagler Sheriff's Office.

City officials said the storm impacted the area of Barrington Drive, where there are multiple downed trees and power lines, and damage to properties. The neighborhood is closed off to all traffic.

Flagler County officials said there have been no injuries reported. Crews are asking residents to use caution in the area.

The tornado was first reported around 6:40 a.m. as strong and severe fast-moving thunderstorms prompted multiple tornado warnings to be issued for various parts of Central Florida.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ This photo shows damage from a possible tornado in the B-section of Palm Coast Thursday morning. (Photo via City of Palm Coast, FL - Government)

A tornado watch is in effect for all of Central Florida until 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The NWS will need to survey the damage in Palm Coast to determine whether it was caused by tornadic activity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.