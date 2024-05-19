One dead after shooting at Orlando resort, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News

A man is dead after being shot at The Grove Resort & Water Park Orlando early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:45 a.m., deputies responded to the 14500 block of Grove Resort Avenue regarding a shooting, according to a press release. Upon arrival, they found a man in his 50s who had been shot and was pronounced deceased, deputies said. All involved parties remained on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

MORE HEADLINES:

This is still an active and ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.