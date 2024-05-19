Former Marion County firefighter reported missing

Stream FOX 35 News

Deputies are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a former Marion County fire lieutenant who has been reported missing.

Andrew English, 55, was last seen on Saturday at his home in the 30th block of NE 605th Street in Old Town, Florida. He may be wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue shorts, and blue hey-dude shoes.

English may be traveling in a silver 2013 GMC Sierra 2500 with the Florida tag CPRKING.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Purple Alert on his behalf.

A Purple Alert is used to help locate missing adults suffering from a mental or cognitive disability and whose disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or seriously bodily harm, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Dixie County Sheriff's Office (352) 498-1220 or 911.