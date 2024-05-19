Man wanted for attempted murder following shooting in Winter Springs, police say

Stream FOX 35 News

The Winter Springs Police Department is searching for a man accused in a shooting that left one person seriously hurt Saturday night.

Rey Antonio Sands, 31, is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Winter Springs police officers were called out to the 300 block of South Edgemon Avenue regarding a person shot.

Photo of Rey Antonio Sands (Credit: Winter Springs Police Department)

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition, police said in a news release.

What led to the shooting is unknown at this time.

Officers said Sands is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 407-327-1000 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.