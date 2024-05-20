Multiple teens arrested after drive-by shooting in Volusia County, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News

Multiple teenagers were arrested late Sunday night in connection to a drive-by shooting of a house in Volusia County, deputies said.

The incident happened shortly before midnight in Pierson, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

No one was hurt.

Additional details about the shooting were not immediately released. The sheriff's office plans to provide an update later today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.