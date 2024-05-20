Motorcyclist, 24, killed in hit-and-run crash in Osceola County; troopers search for car possibly involved

Stream FOX 35 News

Troopers are searching for a driver who allegedly struck an Orlando motorcyclist and left the scene Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the hit-and-run crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Monterey Road and Koa Street in Poinciana.

According to FHP, an unknown driver was traveling southbound on Monterey Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection, when they slowed, but failed to come to a complete stop and yield to a 24-year-old motorcyclist who was also approaching the intersection from Koa Street.

The driver struck the motorcycle, sending it into the direct path of a Ford Explorer. The motorcycle struck the front of the Ford. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford remained at the scene and was not hurt. The other driver, however, drove off after the collision.

Traffic homicide investigators found a car part they believe could be involved in the crash.

FHP is looking for a Mystic Green Metallic 2008 to 2010 Honda Accord that should be missing the front bumper.

Troopers provided a sample photo of what the vehicle could look like. See below:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.