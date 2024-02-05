Tommy Bahama restaurant concept opens first Orlando-area location

article

Winter Park is getting a taste of the tropics with the opening of its newest restaurant.

The Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar opened its first Central Florida location in Winter Park on Jan. 31. The 8,100-square-foot shopping and dining experience is located in the Winter Park Village, next to P.F. Chang's and across the way from Bar Italia. This marks the sixth Marlin Bar location in Florida.

"Florida is a big part of our heritage and the essence of Tommy Bahama, and we’re excited to expand our Marlin Bar concept here," Tommy Bahama CEO Doug Wood said in a news release. "Over the last 30 years, we have seen how our guests enjoy shopping at Tommy Bahama when it is combined with a restaurant. It's one of the ways Tommy Bahama is different from other lifestyle brands. We developed the Marlin Bar concept to create a more casual way for our guests to enjoy the Tommy Bahama shopping and dining experience."

OPENING SOON : Raising Cane's to open fourth Central Florida location in Daytona Beach

Photo: Tommy Bahama

Guests can shop and dine in the same location. The retail store offers Tommy Bahama apparel for men and women, plus accessories and home decor, while the restaurant, bar and outdoor patio offer fresh food and signature cocktails.

On the menu, you can find Tommy Bahama's "world famous" coconut shrimp, blackened Mahi Mahi or filet mignon tacos.

COMING TO ORLANDO : Orlando welcomes new restaurant with secret menu, sushi pizza

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Grilled Chicken & Mango Salad (Photo: Tommy Bahama)

OPENING SOON : Orlando's ICON Park welcomes new Mediterranean restaurant offering 'affordable luxury dining experience'

The Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar opens daily at 11 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m. on Sunday to Thursday and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m. daily, plus live music from 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. on the weekends.