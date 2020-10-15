Tips sought in separate drive-by shootings that killed children, ages 3 and 14

article

Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office continue to search for leads in two fatal shootings that are believed to be gang-related.

Daquane James Felix Jr., 3, was struck by gunfire from a drive-by shooting on Sept. 22 in the area of Drexel Ave. in Orlando. The night before, Denis Joshua Atkinson, 14, was killed in a drive-by shooting on Glendale Road. A 15-year-old boy was also injured.

A reward for information leading to an arrest in one of the two drive-by shootings was recently increased to $20,000.

Witnesses to the shooting of the toddler said that they heard an exchange of gunfire and then saw cars speeding away from the street.

Deputies believe the shootings were acts of gang retaliation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS (8477).