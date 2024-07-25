Why your new Florida driver's license will have random numbers on it

The next time you renew or replace your Florida driver's license or ID card, you might notice something different.

The design format will stay the same, but there will be at least four randomly generated numbers added to your driver's license or ID card number, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced last week.

These four random numbers will be added to your license or ID card's distinguishing numbers to improve security and safeguard your identity, according to the state. These changes will be implemented on new cards – ones that have either been renewed or replaced online or in-person, or for first-time users – starting July 31.

Once a Florida resident's license or ID card reflects the new random numbers, it'll only change again if your last name changes.

