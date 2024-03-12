Timber Creek High School lockdown lifted, all students safe

The lockdown at Timber Creek High School has been lifted and everyone is safe, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Tuesday.

The school was put on lockdown before 10:30 a.m. after a report of a suspicious person was seen in the area.

"Deputies completed their exhaustive search of the campus and determined there was no suspicious person as had been reported," the sheriff's office said.

School is resuming normal operations.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Timber Creek High School is on lockdown on Tuesday morning due to a "suspicious person" in the area, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, nearby schools were also secured out of an abundance of caution, including Camelot Elementary School, Castle Creek Elementary School, Avalon Elementary School and Timber Lakes Elementary School.