TikToker goes on hilarious tour of Orlando using SunRail in viral video

A TikToker has gone viral for his sarcastic and hilarious tour of Orlando, Florida using the SunRail train system.

Jeddeo Paul, known as @jeddeo1 on TikTok, recently posted about his travel experience while visiting his grandma in The City Beautiful. Jed, who is from Boston, starts the video by explaining his plans to tour Orlando hot spots alone using the SunRail system because his family doesn't want to embark on the journey with him.

Since he isn't familiar with what Central Florida has to offer, he read an article that recommended several spots to make on the SunRail, including AdventHealth that was described as a "cultural experience."

After realizing the stop was "just a hospital system," Jed sarcastically finds a silver lining.

"At least if I get a heatstroke on this adventure, there's a nearby medical facility I can go to for care."

He leaves the medical campus because it "is boring," so Jed continues on his SunRail adventure to the Orlando Science Center, but didn't go in because of the admission price – and because he didn't want any weird looks from people being a grown man in a museum designed for kids.

His pursuit of more culture brings him to the Orlando Repertory Theater. Delivering a deadpan look at the camera, he hilariously reveals a poster for a live stage show of Disney's "High School Musical 2."

Jed ends up at the Orlando Museum of Art attempting to find the meaning behind several sculptures on display outside. He then hops back on the SunRail to head back to the station where his dad was picking him up, but a delay caused him to be an hour late and his dad left him in the pouring rain.

"Rest assured, knowing that although I'm out in the rain, I am no longer uncomfortable hot."