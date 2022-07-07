Here's how much money you need to make to be happy living in Florida, study finds

article

A new study claims to know how much money you need to make in order to be happy living in Florida.

According to a survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com, you need a minimum annual salary of $105,315 to be happy in Florida.

"The Sunshine State is doing pretty well, despite previously high unemployment during the pandemic. Right now, unemployment is at 3.2%," the survey noted. "While you do need to make a bit more than $105,000 to be happy here, well-being is possible at $60,180."

The study also found that the ideal income for "life satisfaction" in North America is $105,000.

"Globally, we find that satiation occurs at $95,000 for life evaluation and $60,000 to $75,000 for emotional well-being," said the study’s authors.

GOBankingRates said it used each state’s cost-of-living index to come up with their "happiness" numbers for each state. It also factored in each city’s cost of living index, unemployment rate, as well as property and violent crime rates.

Among the states with the lowest salaries needed to be happy were:

Mississippi: $87,465

Kansas: $90,825

Oklahoma: $92,295

Alabama: $92,295

Though with the rising costs due to inflation, every state requires over $87,000 annual salary in order to live happily.

As for the states with the highest required salary:

California: $149,310

New York: $155,610

Hawaii: $202,965

"It’s important to keep in mind, though, that ‘happiness’ is subjective. The cost to live comfortably can vary from person to person," GOBankingRates noted.