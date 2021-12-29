Nearly 40K attend Cheez-It Bowl amid concerns over rising COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Orange County has nearly tripled in the last two weeks.

Sporting events across the country, including some college football bowl games, have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. However, the concerns did not limit the attendance at the 2021 Cheez-it Bowl.

"We got some brats, hotdogs, and chili dogs going," said Rick Ritland.

Fans from Iowa State and Clemson rallied outside of Camping World Stadium. The smell of grills burning, sounds of brass instruments and drums banging created a game-day atmosphere in the air

"We’ve got people all around. Clemson people there, Iowa State people there," said Ritland.

The much-anticipated matchup between Cyclones and Tigers went off without a hitch even as concerns of COVID-19 loomed.

"It’s close to game time. I hope they don’t cancel it. They better refund our ticket money if they do," said Dan Mast.

Mast and his Cyclone fan friends drove 22-hours from Iowa to catch the game. A cancellation would have been upsetting, but they say the experience was worth the drive before ever getting in.

"The sun's going to be worth it. Right now there are two inches of snow in Iowa," said Mast.

Five bowl games have already been canceled this year including the Holiday Bowl in San Diego just hours before kickoff because of COVID-19 protocols.

In 2019, over 34,000 fans attended the Cheez-It bowl. The City of Orlando is encouraging people to mask up to prevent a super-spreader event.

"It’s always a concern but since we came out here early to enjoy the festivities and everything we will be able to enjoy the fan fest regardless of the game taking place or not," said Anthony Smith.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida headlines.