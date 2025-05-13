Drive-by shooting in West Cocoa injures toddler; suspects at large

The Brief Deputies and crime scene teams are investigating a shooting incident in West Cocoa where 50 shots were fired outside Cocoa Meat & Produce. A child was wounded in the crossfire and is expected to recover. At least three suspects are involved, with one identified and two still at large.



There is a large law enforcement presence outside a West Cocoa business as dozens of deputies, detectives, and forensics technicians are investigating a shooting incident in which a child was injured.

What we know:

A shooting incident took place outside Cocoa Meat & Produce on South Burnett Road in West Cocoa on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say it was a drive-by gunfight involving multiple shooters, with 50 rounds fired. A two-year-old girl was struck by a bullet but is in stable condition and expected to recover.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Deputies and crime scene teams are investigating an incident in West Cocoa.

Law enforcement believes one of the shooters was a man pushing the toddler in a baby stroller alongside a woman. A black Mercedes is believed to be connected to the case, and at least one person has been identified so far.

Authorities said suspects inside the Mercedes shot into the parking lot and the man pushing the stroller exchanged gunfire with the suspects. The woman ran to seek cover but returned to find the child had been shot.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the suspects or confirmed whether the shooting was targeted. It’s unclear what led to the confrontation, and investigators have yet to confirm how the involved parties are connected.

The backstory:

Cocoa Meat & Produce is a well-frequented spot in the community, and the shooting unfolded while numerous people, including families, were in the parking lot.

Witnesses described chaos as gunfire erupted in broad daylight. This location, and the surrounding area of West Cocoa, has experienced intermittent criminal activity, though not often involving this scale of violence in a public space.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office referred to the incident as a "gunfight."

"The parking lot was filled with people," said Tod Goodyear of the sheriff's office. "It’s a miracle more people weren’t hurt."

Officials also expressed concern about the brazenness of the act as it happened in front of families, in broad daylight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

