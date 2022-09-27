Expand / Collapse search
This is what Hurricane Ian looked like from the International Space Station - 260 miles away

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
FOX 35 Orlando Hurricane Center
FOX 35 Orlando
article

(NASA/International Space Station)

What does Hurricane Ian look like from space?

Video shared by NASA shows what Hurricane Ian looked like Monday afternoon from the International Space Station – hovering in orbit about 260 miles away.

The video was taken around 3 p.m. and the storm was sought of Cuba, the Space Station said in a tweet.

Then-Tropical Storm Ian strengthened to become a category 1 hurricane Monday morning. The storm has continued to get stronger – wind speeds reached 105 mph Monday night – and is expected to become a major hurricane before making landfall on the western coast of Florida this week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

LATEST STORM UPDATES

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered near Tampa ahead of the storm, and parts of Central Florida are under a hurricane watch, tropical storm watch, tropical storm warning, and/or a storm surge watch.

Parts of Florida could see tropical storm conditions late Tuesday, and hurricane-force winds on Wednesday. Fort Myers and Tampa Bay could see dangerous storm surge, NHC said. Central Florida is expected to see heavy rainfall and strong winds on Wednesday and Thursday.