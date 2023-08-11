FDOT warns Florida drivers: 'Don't be this guy'

The Florida Department of Transportation is putting its foot down when it comes to driving on the highway.

In a photo shared on Facebook, the Southwest Florida branch of the agency is urging drivers to avoid traveling in the far left lane when other cars around them are moving faster.

"Don't be this guy," FDOT Southwest Florida said.

"Drivers must not continue to drive a vehicle in the far left lane when overtaken by a faster-moving vehicle."

There's an exception to this rule, though, that allows the slower-moving car in the far left lane to stay put if they're about to make a left turn at an intersection.

Drivers are required to drive in the right lane and pass on the left, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

RELATED :

"Drivers failing to move from the far left lane will receive a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a moving violation," FLHSMV said.