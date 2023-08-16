UCF clinches top spot in national ranking – but it's not what you think
ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF just clinched the top spot in a national ranking – but it has nothing to do with what happens on the field.
If you're looking for a college football team to support without breaking the bank, look no further than Orlando's hometown team – the UCF Knights.
Oddspedia analyzed the cost of attending a college football game based on two people, including tickets, food, drinks and parking for over 60 of the country's top teams. That data revealed that attending a UCF football game will run you up about $97, making it the cheapest game day experience in the U.S.
It's also the only game day experience in the country under $100, according to the study.
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: A UCF Knights fan waves a banner in the stands during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Here's a look at the cheapest game day experiences in the country:
- UCF Knights: $97
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: $106
- (Tie) Tulane Green Wave and Arizona Wildcats: $106
- (Tie) Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans: $112
Here are the most expensive:
- Oklahoma Sooners: $276
- West Virginia Mountaineers: $264
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: $261
- Texas Longhorns: $242
- Missouri Tigers: $241
MORE UCF FOOTBALL NEWS:
- UCF football player, Hawaii native donates NIL money to Maui wildfires relief: 'Ohana is a real thing'
- UCF football's best-ever freshman class features local standouts ready to shine in Big 12
- UCF flag to fly high at Orlando City Hall to celebrate Knights' inaugural Big 12 football season
- UCF makes game-changing tech upgrades to FBC Mortgage Stadium, including improved cell service
Click here to check out the full report from Oddspedia, including the most expensive college football conferences and the cheapest stadiums to grab a beer.