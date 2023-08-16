UCF clinches top spot in national ranking – but it's not what you think

UCF just clinched the top spot in a national ranking – but it has nothing to do with what happens on the field.

If you're looking for a college football team to support without breaking the bank, look no further than Orlando's hometown team – the UCF Knights.

Oddspedia analyzed the cost of attending a college football game based on two people, including tickets, food, drinks and parking for over 60 of the country's top teams. That data revealed that attending a UCF football game will run you up about $97, making it the cheapest game day experience in the U.S.

It's also the only game day experience in the country under $100, according to the study.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: A UCF Knights fan waves a banner in the stands during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Here's a look at the cheapest game day experiences in the country:

UCF Knights: $97 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: $106 (Tie) Tulane Green Wave and Arizona Wildcats: $106 (Tie) Oregon State Beavers and USC Trojans: $112

Here are the most expensive:

Oklahoma Sooners: $276 West Virginia Mountaineers: $264 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: $261 Texas Longhorns: $242 Missouri Tigers: $241

