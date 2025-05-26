Man killed crossing I-4 after initially surviving crash; troopers search for driver

The Brief After surviving an early morning crash on I-4 in Osceola County, a 23-year-old man was hit and killed while trying to cross the highway. Troopers believe two vehicles hit him—and now they’re trying to locate one driver who fled the scene.



A 23-year-old man who initially survived a crash on Interstate 4 in Osceola County died Monday morning after troopers said he got out of the car and attempted to cross multiple lanes of traffic where he was struck by two vehicles.

Now, troopers are searching for one of the drivers who left the scene after the incident.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the initial crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-4 at the exit ramp to U.S. 192 in Kissimmee.

A 2024 Kia Forte failed to navigate a right-hand curve, lost control, hit a guardrail, went airborne, struck a tree and a barrier wall, and then overturned.

After surviving an early morning crash on I-4 in Osceola County, a 23-year-old man was hit and killed while trying to cross the highway. A Florida 511 traffic camera captured the initial crash site before the victim was struck by two vehicles.

Both occupants of the Kia – two 23-year-old men – were able to get out of the vehicle after the crash. Troopers said the driver walked to a nearby hotel to seek help and was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger reportedly walked northeast, crossing the eastbound lanes of I-4, the median, and then entered the westbound lanes. There, he was struck by a 2024 Honda Odyssey.

Investigators believe a second vehicle may have also hit the man as he lay in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda was not injured and remained at the scene.

What we don't know:

Troopers did not immediately reveal a description of the second vehicle they believe hit the man.

What's next:

Authorities are still working to determine the exact sequence of events.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

