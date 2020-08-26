'This district is not ready': Volusia teachers push to have schools reopening date moved

article

Teachers in Volusia County are raising concerns ahead of the school year.

School Board members met Tuesday night to discuss a judge's ruling that would allow schools to decide whether or not to reopen.

Teachers want the district to delay next Monday's start date. Volusia County School Board member consulted with their attorney about the judge’s new ruling that the state did not have the authority to order districts to reopen brick and mortar schools by the end of August or risk losing funding.

With the start of school just days away, most Volusia County students say they want to go back to the classroom, while several teachers say they want the date pushed back.

RELATED: State unpublishes report tracking COVID-19 cases on school campuses

"This district is not ready to open," said one teacher.

Advertisement

Leaders from the Volusia County Teacher’s Union tell the school board they believe many employees are leaving because they’re worried about school reopening on Monday.



“We currently are showing 38 instructional individuals who have decided to take a leave of absence, 17 instructional personnel members who have either resigned or retiring," said Elizabeth Albert.

RELATED: Over 100 asked to self-quarantine by Seminole County schools after being exposed to COVID-19

Board members are asking for more information on what this may mean for the district.

“I understand from reading on the internet that the governor has filed for a notice of appeal. Unfortunately, if the government receives a ruling that is adverse to their position, there is an automatic stay of the order.”

None of the school board members indicated that they are interested in pushing back the start of school, which is currently scheduled for Monday.

With over 63,000 students in the district, 63-percent of them say they want to go back to the classroom.



