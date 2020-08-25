Over 100 asked to self-quarantine by Seminole County schools after being exposed to COVID-19

article

Seminole County schools have asked over 100 people to self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

The exposure affected several schools including Hagerty High School, Lawton Elementary, and Lake Brantley High School.

Communication officer Michael Lawrence told FOX 35 News in an email that the numbers are based off of approximately 12 positive cases.

The current number of people in self-quarantine are below:

Altamonte Elementary: 2 (teachers prior to the school year starting, set to return next week)

Lake Mary Elementary: 18

Lawton Elementary: 21

Wilson Elementary: 15

Teague Middle School: 11

Winter Springs High School: 3

Hagerty High School: 11

Lyman High School: 26

Lake Brantley High Schoo: 51

There are about 67,000 students enrolled at Seminole County schools.