8 fun things to do in Central Florida this weekend: Karol G, vegan food festival, UCF watch parties & more
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need weekend plans? It'll be a busy weekend across Orlando and Central Florida – and the following guide can help you figure out what to do!
Here's a look at some fun events planned across the region this weekend:
Karol G's ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ Tour - Orlando
What: "AMARGURA" singer Karol G is bringing her "Mañana Será Bonito" to Orlando
Where: Camping World Stadium
When: Sunday, September 24 at 7 p.m.
What to know: Resale tickets are still available on Ticketmaster starting at $67
More info: karolgmusic.com
UCF football at Kansas State watch parties - several locations
What: The Greater Orlando UCF Knights alumni community is hosting several watch parties around the Orlando area for UCF football's away game at Kansas State
Where: Here's a list of watch party locations:
- Sanford: Buster's Sanford, 300 Sanford Ave.
- UCF: Knights Out Pub, 3402 Technological Ave. #202
- SoDo: Gatlin Hall, 4721 S. Orange Ave.
- Longwood: The Back Porch, 145 Wekiva Springs Road
- Winter Garden: Home State Brewing, 16016 New Independence Pkwy #100
- Mills 50: Pour Choice Taphouse, 1225 N. Mills Ave.
When: Saturday, September 23 at 8 p.m.
What to know: Free to attend, kid-friendly; Giveaways and prizes available at all locations; Drink and food specials available
More info: Greater Orlando UCF Knights
Orlando Ballet presents Reflections: 50th Anniversary Celebration - Orlando
What: The Orlando Ballet is celebrating its 50th season with a weekend-long show
Where: Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
When: Here's a look at available dates:
- Thursday, September 21: 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, September 22: 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 23: 2 p.m.
- Sunday, September 24: 2 p.m.
What to know: Tickets are available now at drphillipscenter.org starting at $29
More info: drphillipscenter.org
Becky G's ‘Mi Casa, Tu Casa’ Tour - Orlando
What: "Mayores" singer Becky G is bringing her "Mi Casa, Tu Casa" tour to Orlando
Where: Hard Rock Live Orlando
When: Friday, September 22 at 8 p.m.
What to know: Resale tickets still available on Ticketmaster starting at $67
More info: iambeckyg.com
International Vegan Food Festival - Orlando
What: Enjoy plant-based dishes from all around the world
Where: Wall Street Plaza, downtown Orlando
When: Saturday, September 23 from 3-8 p.m.
What to know: General admission is free; VIP admission starts at $25
More info: eventbrite.com
Orlando Salsa Festival - Orlando
What: Willie Colón and El Gran Combo are headlining the ultimate salsa extravaganza in Orlando
Where: Amway Center
When: Friday, September 22 at 8 p.m.
What to know: Tickets still available on Ticketmaster starting at $41
More info: amwaycenter.com
Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF - Orlando
What: Orlando City SC hosts Inter Miami CF in their third matchup of the season
Where: Exploria Stadium
When: Sunday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m.
What to know: Lionel Messi will not be playing in this game
More info: orlandocitysc.com
The Florida Vintage Market - Orlando
What: Over 30 local vendors set up for you to shop a variety of vintage clothing, sustainable fashion, street wear, custom clothing, sneakers, makers, artists, food trucks, drinks from the brewery and more
Where: Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, 1300 Alden Road, Orlando, FL 32803
When: Sunday, September 24 from noon to 5 p.m.
What to know: Free, family- and pet-friendly event
More info: thefloridavintagemarket.com
Please check with hosts and venues for updates before attending.