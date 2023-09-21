8 fun things to do in Central Florida this weekend: Karol G, vegan food festival, UCF watch parties & more

Need weekend plans? It'll be a busy weekend across Orlando and Central Florida – and the following guide can help you figure out what to do!

Here's a look at some fun events planned across the region this weekend:

Karol G's ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ Tour - Orlando

What: "AMARGURA" singer Karol G is bringing her "Mañana Será Bonito" to Orlando

Where: Camping World Stadium

When: Sunday, September 24 at 7 p.m.

What to know: Resale tickets are still available on Ticketmaster starting at $67

More info: karolgmusic.com

UCF football at Kansas State watch parties - several locations

What: The Greater Orlando UCF Knights alumni community is hosting several watch parties around the Orlando area for UCF football's away game at Kansas State

Where: Here's a list of watch party locations:

Sanford: Buster's Sanford, 300 Sanford Ave.

UCF: Knights Out Pub, 3402 Technological Ave. #202

SoDo: Gatlin Hall, 4721 S. Orange Ave.

Longwood: The Back Porch, 145 Wekiva Springs Road

Winter Garden: Home State Brewing, 16016 New Independence Pkwy #100

Mills 50: Pour Choice Taphouse, 1225 N. Mills Ave.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 8 p.m.

What to know: Free to attend, kid-friendly; Giveaways and prizes available at all locations; Drink and food specials available

More info: Greater Orlando UCF Knights

ALSO HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND : Orlando Magic star Cole Anthony hosting kids' basketball camp to benefit UCF athletes, youth

Orlando Ballet presents Reflections: 50th Anniversary Celebration - Orlando

What: The Orlando Ballet is celebrating its 50th season with a weekend-long show

Where: Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

When: Here's a look at available dates:

Thursday, September 21: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 22: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 23: 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 24: 2 p.m.

What to know: Tickets are available now at drphillipscenter.org starting at $29

More info: drphillipscenter.org

Becky G's ‘Mi Casa, Tu Casa’ Tour - Orlando

What: "Mayores" singer Becky G is bringing her "Mi Casa, Tu Casa" tour to Orlando

Where: Hard Rock Live Orlando

When: Friday, September 22 at 8 p.m.

What to know: Resale tickets still available on Ticketmaster starting at $67

More info: iambeckyg.com

International Vegan Food Festival - Orlando

What: Enjoy plant-based dishes from all around the world

Where: Wall Street Plaza, downtown Orlando

When: Saturday, September 23 from 3-8 p.m.

What to know: General admission is free; VIP admission starts at $25

More info: eventbrite.com

Orlando Salsa Festival - Orlando

What: Willie Colón and El Gran Combo are headlining the ultimate salsa extravaganza in Orlando

Where: Amway Center

When: Friday, September 22 at 8 p.m.

What to know: Tickets still available on Ticketmaster starting at $41

More info: amwaycenter.com

Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF - Orlando

What: Orlando City SC hosts Inter Miami CF in their third matchup of the season

Where: Exploria Stadium

When: Sunday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m.

What to know: Lionel Messi will not be playing in this game

More info: orlandocitysc.com

TRY THIS : Orlando City SC stadium goes viral for purple cheesesteak creation: 'We wanted to do something fun and unique'

The Florida Vintage Market - Orlando

What: Over 30 local vendors set up for you to shop a variety of vintage clothing, sustainable fashion, street wear, custom clothing, sneakers, makers, artists, food trucks, drinks from the brewery and more

Where: Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, 1300 Alden Road, Orlando, FL 32803

When: Sunday, September 24 from noon to 5 p.m.

What to know: Free, family- and pet-friendly event

More info: thefloridavintagemarket.com

Please check with hosts and venues for updates before attending.