Orlando Magic star Cole Anthony hosting kids' basketball camp to benefit UCF athletes, youth

Kids and teens will get the opportunity to ball out with Orlando Magic star Cole Anthony this weekend.

The 23-year-old point guard is scheduled to host a basketball camp Saturday, with proceeds directly benefiting UCF student-athlete NIL collective Kingdom NIL and The 50 Ways Foundation. Anthony's organization aims to provide mentorship, experiential learning opportunities and resources for young kids.

The basketball camp, featuring special guests from the Orlando Magic and UCF men's basketball program, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UCF basketball practice facility and Additional Financial Arena. Free parking is available in Garage F.

Registration is open now and starts at $100 per attendee. Other registration packages are available, giving campers the opportunity for an autograph and photo from Anthony, or the chance to play him one-on-one.

Kids between 6 and 16 are welcome – and the event is open to all skill levels.

Click here for more information or to register.