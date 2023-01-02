These popular Disney World rides to close for refurbishment in 2023

Some of Walt Disney World's popular rides in Orlando will be closed for refurbishment in 2023, according to the theme park's website.

On Jan. 9, both the Kali River Rapids water ride in Animal Kingdom and the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad roller coaster at Magic Kingdom will close to parkgoers. The latter is expected to be closed through Jan. 13, according to Disney's day calendar.

The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith thrill ride at Hollywood Studios will close the following month on Feb. 20, and will "resume its super-stretch limo rides in summer 2023," Disney's website stated.

Specific details on what exactly Disney will be refurbishing on those rides have not been announced or revealed.

MORE: Some families going into debt to visit Walt Disney World, new study finds

In case you missed it, changes are also coming to the iconic Splash Mountain attraction at Disney's Magic Kingdom this month.

Starting on Jan. 23, the ride will undergo a transformation, and will "reopen in 2024 as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure," a ride inspired by the movie, The Princess and the Frog, Disney's website stated. The last chance to ride Splash Mountain will be on Jan. 22.

Ride and attractions opening at Disney in 2023

TRON Lightcycle / Run, a new thrill ride, is scheduled to open spring 2023 in Tomorrowland at Disney's Magic Kingdom Park. It will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.

At EPCOT, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, a self-guided tour, is expected to open late 2023 behind the Spaceship Earth attraction.

The Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant is coming to Toy Story Land in Disney's Hollywood Studios in the Spring of 2023. The table service restaurant, themed after the Disney Pixar Animation Studios Toy Story franchise, will offer family-style platters of house-smoked meats, sides, and sweet treats, according to Disney.